Overview
CheckInn is a premium and ready-to-use UI Kit designed for your next hotel booking iOS project. It features 20 unique screens following the complete workflow of a user in a hotel booking app. Designed with and for Sketch, each element is carefully layered and organised to jumpstart your development process! Please note screen graphics are for presentation purpose only.
Highlights
- 20 Unique iOS Screens
- Ready-to-use & Free Google Font
- Layered & organized
- App Screens for Presentation Only
- 640x1136px
- Compatible with Sketch
