CheckInn

20 iOS Mobile screen hotel booking UI Kit

by LSDesignWork

CheckInn

20 iOS Mobile screen hotel booking UI Kit

Published by LSDesignWork in UI Kits compatible with
Published by LSDesignWork in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

CheckInn is a premium and ready-to-use UI Kit designed for your next hotel booking iOS project. It features 20 unique screens following the complete workflow of a user in a hotel booking app. Designed with and for Sketch, each element is carefully layered and organised to jumpstart your development process! Please note screen graphics are for presentation purpose only.

Highlights

  • 20 Unique iOS Screens
  • Ready-to-use & Free Google Font
  • Layered & organized
  • App Screens for Presentation Only
  • 640x1136px
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

