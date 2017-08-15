Browse
Chewey UI Kit

Chewey set of 50+ iOS mobile screen templates

by Damir

Chewey UI Kit

Chewey set of 50+ iOS mobile screen templates

Published by Damir in UI Kits
Published by Damir in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Chewey is a fun & colorful iOS UI Kit crafted in Photoshop containing over 50+ screens designed for the iPhone 6 @750x1334px! This iOS UI Kit is well organized and perfectly layered making it even easier to use. Vector shapes allow for resizing objects to fit other screen sizes as well, while still retaining retina resolution.

Highlights

  • 50+ iOS screens
  • 750x1334px
  • Free google fonts
  • Vector based
  • Well organized & perfectly layered
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

