Chewey is a fun & colorful iOS UI Kit crafted in Photoshop containing over 50+ screens designed for the iPhone 6 @750x1334px! This iOS UI Kit is well organized and perfectly layered making it even easier to use. Vector shapes allow for resizing objects to fit other screen sizes as well, while still retaining retina resolution.
- 50+ iOS screens
- 750x1334px
- Free google fonts
- Vector based
- Well organized & perfectly layered
- Compatible with Photoshop
