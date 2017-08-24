Browse
Chudu Mobile UI Kit

iOS Mobile Application UI Kit for Sketch & Photoshop

by Framgia

Overview

Chudu is the perfect iOS UI Kit designed for both Photoshop AND Sketch! Chudu Mobile UI Kit includes 70+ screen app templates of highest quality with ultra clean and sharp designs! All elements are vector based and well organized over 7 categories.

Highlights

  • 70+ iOS Screens
  • Vector based & organized
  • Easily scalable & easy customization
  • 750x1334px
  • Free Google font & icon font
  • Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch

Compatibility

Mugen iOS UI Kit$38
by Framgia
Destino Dating App UI KIT$48
by Framgia
Zet Ecommerce App$22
by Framgia

