Overview
Chudu is the perfect iOS UI Kit designed for both Photoshop AND Sketch! Chudu Mobile UI Kit includes 70+ screen app templates of highest quality with ultra clean and sharp designs! All elements are vector based and well organized over 7 categories.
Highlights
- 70+ iOS Screens
- Vector based & organized
- Easily scalable & easy customization
- 750x1334px
- Free Google font & icon font
- Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch
