Overview
Coloristic is carefully crafted mobile user interface kit for Sketch and Photoshop. It contains 60 app screens with hundreds of elements, that can help you to build any iPhone or Android application with ease.
Highlights
- Works with Sketch 3.1+
- Works with Adobe Photoshop CS6+
- 60 Beautiful Icons Included
- 100% Vector Shapes
- Completely Customizable
- Well Organized Files
