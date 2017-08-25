Browse
Coloristic: Mobile UI Kit

Mobile UI Kit for Sketch & Photoshop

by UI Chest

Overview

Coloristic is carefully crafted mobile user interface kit for Sketch and Photoshop. It contains 60 app screens with hundreds of elements, that can help you to build any iPhone or Android application with ease.

Highlights

  • Works with Sketch 3.1+
  • Works with Adobe Photoshop CS6+
  • 60 Beautiful Icons Included
  • 100% Vector Shapes
  • Completely Customizable
  • Well Organized Files

Compatibility

