Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Cover UI Kit

Shopping eCommerce mobile UI Kit

by serhiyozhibko

Cover UI Kit

Shopping eCommerce mobile UI Kit

Published by serhiyozhibko in UI Kits compatible with
Published by serhiyozhibko in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Cover is a mobile shopping ecommerce UI kit. Cover contains vector elements, grid, well organized layers, and 60 mobile screen templates. Each component is fully customizable, easy to use & carefully assembled in Sketch. Includes 4 different designs to help you create a clean and catchy eCommerce shopping application. Designs are gorgeous and crafted with user experience in mind. The wide variety of elements designed for current UI kit will fit perfectly for any shopping app.

Highlights

  • 60 Mobile screens
  • 50+ Unique icon set
  • Well organized layers
  • Contains fonts & HQ images
  • iPhone 6 resolution @1x
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'124145513' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from serhiyozhibko

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this