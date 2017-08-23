Overview

Cover is a mobile shopping ecommerce UI kit. Cover contains vector elements, grid, well organized layers, and 60 mobile screen templates. Each component is fully customizable, easy to use & carefully assembled in Sketch. Includes 4 different designs to help you create a clean and catchy eCommerce shopping application. Designs are gorgeous and crafted with user experience in mind. The wide variety of elements designed for current UI kit will fit perfectly for any shopping app.