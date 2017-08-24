Overview
This is basically an all in one package. You can create Stationary presentations, all sorts of Mock ups and Designs, Header and Hero images, the list goes on. This set contains more than 140 quality items and 12 professional textures! It also includes 20 ready-made scenes (layered) and you can apply any design on them in seconds.
Highlights
- Items are 300 DPI
- Drag & drop ready
- 140+ Items
- 12 Textures
- 20 Ready-made scenes
- Adobe CS4+
