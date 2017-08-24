Overview
A collection of 2800+ Vector line icons in an all-inclusive bundle. These include icons from a Christmas, Sports, Finance, and Media theme, all infinitely resizable to fit your needs. Use them as buttons or as design elements in your websites, prints, cards, magazines or whatever else you want them for! This is the biggest bundle of vector icons you’ll ever need!
Highlights
- 19 Categories
- 7 formats (AI, EPS, PDF, CSH, PNG PSD, SVG)
- Separated PNG & SVGs of each icon
- Layered & grouped categories
- Easy to modify
- Resizable vectors
Compatibility{{::'61500000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.