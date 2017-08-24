Overview

Dali is a simple and practical UI kit consisting of a variety of premium & multipurpose web design blocks with flexible use for different categories. All components are fully compatible, editable, organized, named and grouped very professionally. All web blocks are made on standard Bootstrap grid and are retina ready. When you download and extract the kit, you will see “Resize to Retina.atn” Photoshop action file there, simply double click to install.