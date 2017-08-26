Overview
Desire is the perfect solution for all of your presentation needs. Elegant style and stunning fonts make this presentation something to be truly desiredl. One hundred ready to work at any time slides compatible with Powerpoint & Keynote. Use it! Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences
Highlights
- 100 Unique slides
- Based on Master Slides
- Image placeholders
- Beautiful animation
- Easy to edit
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
