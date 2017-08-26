Browse
iPhone 7 & Diverse Hands

4 Diverse hands & 5 iPhone colors

by Mockuuups

iPhone 7 & Diverse Hands

4 Diverse hands & 5 iPhone colors

Published by Mockuuups in Mockups compatible with
Published by Mockuuups in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Make your designs stand out with these high-quality and diverse mockups. This well prepared pack includes a variety of 4 different hands holding the iPhone 7 in each color. Perfect for displaying your well designed app screens, this pack includes a single Photoshop & Sketch file containing customizable iPhone 7 mockups in Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, & Rose Gold.

Highlights

  • 4 Diverse hands
  • 5 iPhone colors
  • 20× Customizable Mockups
  • Customizable Background
  • High-Res (3750x2600px 300DPI)
  • Compatible: Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'117459736' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
