Overview
Make your designs stand out with these high-quality and diverse mockups. This well prepared pack includes a variety of 4 different hands holding the iPhone 7 in each color. Perfect for displaying your well designed app screens, this pack includes a single Photoshop & Sketch file containing customizable iPhone 7 mockups in Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, & Rose Gold.
Highlights
- 4 Diverse hands
- 5 iPhone colors
- 20× Customizable Mockups
- Customizable Background
- High-Res (3750x2600px 300DPI)
- Compatible: Sketch & Photoshop
