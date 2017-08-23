Overview
Dreamy is carefully crafted and stylish kit of UI components for the newest UI/UX tool from Adobe. Must have web elements for those, who want to make their work faster. Dreamy UI Kit for Adobe XD consists of 8 categories, 120+ components and 700+ elements. Bootstrap grid, trending colors, vector shapes and Google fonts will help you to create modern web projects such as blog or e-commerce.
Highlights
- Vector shapes
- Bootstrap grid
- Google fonts
- Trending colors
- Stylish components
- Compatible with Adobe XD
