Dreamy UI Kit

Huge collection of UI resources for Adobe XD

by Nick Parker

Dreamy UI Kit

Huge collection of UI resources for Adobe XD

Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Dreamy is carefully crafted and stylish kit of UI components for the newest UI/UX tool from Adobe. Must have web elements for those, who want to make their work faster. Dreamy UI Kit for Adobe XD consists of 8 categories, 120+ components and 700+ elements. Bootstrap grid, trending colors, vector shapes and Google fonts will help you to create modern web projects such as blog or e-commerce.

Highlights

  • Vector shapes
  • Bootstrap grid
  • Google fonts
  • Trending colors
  • Stylish components
  • Compatible with Adobe XD

Compatibility

Who Likes this