Overview
Got around to updating my first iconset! Exported to various formats. This update includes 200 icons. I went back and slightly refined some of the existing ones. Crafted by Amit Jakhu.
Highlights
- PSD, Sketch, SVG
- PDF, EPS, AI, & Webfont
