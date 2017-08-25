Overview
A retina-ready flat UI kit which includes a PSD, a Bootstrap-based responsive HTML, a beautiful icon font, and more!
Highlights
- Retina-ready UI Kit
- Bootstrap-based Responsive HTML
- Icon Font included
- PSD template samples
Compatibility{{::'48000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.