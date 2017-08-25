Themes & Templates

Overview
Introducing Edhub, a modern and incredibly useful Sketch based responsive template. EdHub is flexible enough to be used for universities, educational establishments or online courses. This amazing collection of creative UI elements will inspire you to create a powerful and easy-to-use interface. All components are vector based and fully editable in Sketch.
Highlights
- 35+ Pages
- Responsive design
- Bootstrap 1140px
- Fully layered & organized pages
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Sketch
