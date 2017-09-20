Browse
Educate UI Kit

Educate Mobile iOS UI Kit

by Melies Kubrick

Educate UI Kit

Educate Mobile iOS UI Kit

Published by Melies Kubrick in UI Kits
Published by Melies Kubrick in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Educate is an iOS UI Kit, perfect for educational applications. Educate includes amazing screens made in Sketch. This design template is modern and easy to customize making it even easier for you to design your next application!

Highlights

  • 12 iOS screen templates
  • 3 High resolution splash screens
  • 6 Bonus Icons
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

