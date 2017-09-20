Overview
Educate is an iOS UI Kit, perfect for educational applications. Educate includes amazing screens made in Sketch. This design template is modern and easy to customize making it even easier for you to design your next application!
Highlights
- 12 iOS screen templates
- 3 High resolution splash screens
- 6 Bonus Icons
- Compatible with Sketch
