Overview
Emerald is the font pack for logo designs! This normal font combined with the alternate characters to make each word unique. Then add the Splatters font as your tagline and viola, the ideal logo! Emerald Script Font comes in Emerald Normal OTF & TTF, Emerald Splatters OTF & TTF, Emerald Normal Webfont WOFF & WOFF2.
Highlights
- OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF2 fonts
- Web Font & Multi Language
- Uppercase & lowercase letters
- Punctuation & Numbers
- Ligatures & Alternate letters
- Splatters
