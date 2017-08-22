Browse
Emerald Eye UI Kit

UI Kit for blogs & magazine sites

by Nick Parker

Emerald Eye UI Kit

UI Kit for blogs & magazine sites

Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Nick Parker in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

EmeraldEye UI Kit is a large user interface kit for blogs and magazines containing hundreds of web elements, which are going to help you design websites in Photoshop with ease.

Highlights

  • Organized layers
  • Free Google fonts: Roboto Slab & Noto Sans
  • Vector shapes & Smart objects

Compatibility

