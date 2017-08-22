Overview
EmeraldEye UI Kit is a large user interface kit for blogs and magazines containing hundreds of web elements, which are going to help you design websites in Photoshop with ease.
Highlights
- Organized layers
- Free Google fonts: Roboto Slab & Noto Sans
- Vector shapes & Smart objects
Compatibility{{::'7500000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.