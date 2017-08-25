Browse
Epic Strokes Icons

700 Stroke icons for iOS, Android & web use

by Epic Coders

Epic Strokes Icons

700 Stroke icons for iOS, Android & web use

Published by Epic Coders in Icons compatible with
Published by Epic Coders in Icons compatible with

Overview

We offer you a set of 700 icons split into 14 categories; camping, finance, fitness, food & drinks, furniture, media, medical, office. Crafted by the epiccoders team, Epic Stroke Icons are perfect for iOS tab bars, toolbars and 3D Touch menus as well as Android apps, websites, print and presentations. Pixel perfect. We guarantee pixel perfect icons that scale well and are offered in multitude of formats including svg, eps, psd and png. Adjustable stroke. All line icons are supplied as strokes rather than fills. SOURCE FILES AI - 24px (700 icons) PSD - 24px (700 icons) EPS - 24px (700 icons) INDIVIDUAL ICON FILES SVG - 24px (700 icons) PNG - 24px (700 icons)

Highlights

  • Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator
  • Perfect for web, iOS & andriod
  • 700 Stroke icons @24px
  • SVG, EPS, PNG, PSD & AI files
  • 14 Cotent categories
  • Retina ready & easily scalable

Compatibility

See more products from Epic Coders

Epic Rainbow Kit$35
by Epic Coders
Epic Tiny Icons$20
by Epic Coders
Epic UI Kit$35
by Epic Coders

