Overview

We offer you a set of 700 icons split into 14 categories; camping, finance, fitness, food & drinks, furniture, media, medical, office. Crafted by the epiccoders team, Epic Stroke Icons are perfect for iOS tab bars, toolbars and 3D Touch menus as well as Android apps, websites, print and presentations. Pixel perfect. We guarantee pixel perfect icons that scale well and are offered in multitude of formats including svg, eps, psd and png. Adjustable stroke. All line icons are supplied as strokes rather than fills. SOURCE FILES AI - 24px (700 icons) PSD - 24px (700 icons) EPS - 24px (700 icons) INDIVIDUAL ICON FILES SVG - 24px (700 icons) PNG - 24px (700 icons)