Overview
A set of 600 epic tiny icons specially crafted for building web apps. Carefully crafted for Photoshop and Illustrator. Categories we have in our set include; Audio video & photo, Cars & traveling, Essential, Finance & Banking, Gui elements, Nautical, Science, Social media & Users, Tech & Hardware, and Weather & Nature.
Highlights
- Layered icons
- Vector based
- SVG, PSD, PNG, EPS, AI
- 10 Useful categories
- Epically tiny
- Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'4304622' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.