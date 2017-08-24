Browse
Epic Tiny Icons

600 Epically tiny icons

by Epic Coders

Epic Tiny Icons

600 Epically tiny icons

Published by Epic Coders in Icons compatible with
Published by Epic Coders in Icons compatible with

Overview

A set of 600 epic tiny icons specially crafted for building web apps. Carefully crafted for Photoshop and Illustrator. Categories we have in our set include; Audio video & photo, Cars & traveling, Essential, Finance & Banking, Gui elements, Nautical, Science, Social media & Users, Tech & Hardware, and Weather & Nature.

Highlights

  • Layered icons
  • Vector based
  • SVG, PSD, PNG, EPS, AI
  • 10 Useful categories
  • Epically tiny
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

See more products from Epic Coders

Follow

Epic Rainbow Kit$35
by Epic Coders
Epic Strokes Icons$20
by Epic Coders
Epic UI Kit$35
by Epic Coders

