Overview
Modern, clean and minimalistic UI Kit to upgrade your projects with over 500 elements to choose. Everything was made with a detail oriented style and followed by today's web trends. Layers are well-organized, carefully named and grouped. The pack contains 16 PSD files with previews (retina ready) and 3 big Sketch files. Customize, add your own style, feel free to play with the structure.
Highlights
- 500+ elements
- Fully customizable & retina ready
- Perfect layer organization
- Minimalistic and modern style
- Photoshop compatible
- Sketch compatible
