Esthetic UI Kit

Modern, clean & minimalistic UI kit

by Alan Podemski

Esthetic UI Kit

Modern, clean & minimalistic UI kit

Published by Alan Podemski in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Alan Podemski in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Modern, clean and minimalistic UI Kit to upgrade your projects with over 500 elements to choose. Everything was made with a detail oriented style and followed by today's web trends. Layers are well-organized, carefully named and grouped. The pack contains 16 PSD files with previews (retina ready) and 3 big Sketch files. Customize, add your own style, feel free to play with the structure.

Highlights

  • 500+ elements
  • Fully customizable & retina ready
  • Perfect layer organization
  • Minimalistic and modern style
  • Photoshop compatible
  • Sketch compatible

Compatibility

