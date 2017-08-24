Browse
by Ui Team

EWE

User interface elements to create an online store, blog or media portal

Published by Ui Team in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

EWE Kit is a new set of user interface elements aimed to create an online store, blog or media portal. The set is designed specifically for web designers with a whopping 160 Blocks, and an additional 1500+ UI Elements. A large number of items to choose from and well organized layers allows you to assemble your unique project at a high level. The set includes 10 essential categories: Banners, Shop, Navigation, Product page, Blog, Media, Form, Widgets, Footer, Basic elements

Highlights

  • 160 Blocks
  • 1500+ elements
  • 10 Content categories
  • Organized layers & vector shapes
  • Free Google font
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

