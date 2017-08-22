Browse
Exeo UI Kit

Vibrant & modern UI Kit

by Erigon

Published by Erigon in UI Kits
Overview

EXEO is a vibrant, modern, fully customizable user interface kit. Carefully crafted with great attention to details, it offers a wide choice of elements, spread across multiple categories. Get your job done with style and reach your professional goals!

Highlights

  • Free Google fonts
  • Built on Bootstrap grid
  • Vector shapes
  • Organized layer structure
  • Style guide PSD
  • Resize to retina action

Compatibility

See more products from Erigon

Forma UI Kit$35
by Erigon
Harbor UI Kit$45
by Erigon
Aves UI Kit$58
by Erigon

