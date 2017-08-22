Overview
EXEO is a vibrant, modern, fully customizable user interface kit. Carefully crafted with great attention to details, it offers a wide choice of elements, spread across multiple categories. Get your job done with style and reach your professional goals!
Highlights
- Free Google fonts
- Built on Bootstrap grid
- Vector shapes
- Organized layer structure
- Style guide PSD
- Resize to retina action
Compatibility{{::'200500000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.