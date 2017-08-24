Browse
Fancy Items V3

Huge Scene Generator with 250+ items

by Ruslan Latypov

Fancy Items V3

Huge Scene Generator with 250+ items

Published by Ruslan Latypov in Mockups
Published by Ruslan Latypov in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Fancy Items Scene Generator is an awesome graphics pack that contains over 250+ items inspired by the works of the best industrial designers. Made for those who are tired of the bland, and all too similar Mockup Scene Generators, these scene generators are for those who want to really diversify their projects. *Now contains all types of screen devices.

Highlights

  • Contains screens for apple, apple watch, pc, android, and more
  • Update v2: 39 new devices, 4 pre-made scenes
  • 10 pre-made scenes
  • 250+ items
  • Smart objects
  • "Bevelizator"

Compatibility

