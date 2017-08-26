Overview

Flok is huge UI Kit with more than 110 iOS screens in 19 categories. Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully layered and grouped in Sketch app. It's all you need for quick prototype, design and develops any iOS app in Sketch. You can use it for designing social network apps, dashboard & stats apps, media & news apps (blogs, videos, galleries...), e-commerce apps (shop, store), booking apps, music and much more... Enjoy!