Fludish Sketch UI Kit

Fluent iOS UI Kit designed for Sketch.

by Harpen Design

Fludish Sketch UI Kit

Fluent iOS UI Kit designed for Sketch.

Published by Harpen Design in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Harpen Design in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Fludish Sketch UI Kit is high quality pack based on fluent design system, includes 50+ iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, 9 most popular categories (Sign In / Sign Up, Walkthroughs, Menu, E-commerce, Profile, Media, Statistics, Messages, Social).

Highlights

  • 50+ iOS screens
  • 9 Top Categories
  • 375x667px
  • Fully customizable
  • Nice organized, grouped & named
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

