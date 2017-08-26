Overview
Fludish Sketch UI Kit is high quality pack based on fluent design system, includes 50+ iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, 9 most popular categories (Sign In / Sign Up, Walkthroughs, Menu, E-commerce, Profile, Media, Statistics, Messages, Social).
Highlights
- 50+ iOS screens
- 9 Top Categories
- 375x667px
- Fully customizable
- Nice organized, grouped & named
- Compatible with Sketch
