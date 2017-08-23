Browse
Flux

A pixel perfect social app template

by Ionut Zamfir

Flux

A pixel perfect social app template

Published by Ionut Zamfir in UI Kits
Published by Ionut Zamfir in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Flux is a template perfect for the designer on a budget. If you can't afford to create an app from scratch, Flux is the answer! This pixel perfect template is incredibly easy to customize, and comes with screens to please your light and dark side. <br> <br> Designed to fit the iPhone 6 and following the latest trends, Flux is perfect for any social app.

Highlights

  • 11 dark themed PSD files
  • 11 light themed PSD files

Compatibility

Who Likes this