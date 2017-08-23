Overview
Flux is a template perfect for the designer on a budget. If you can't afford to create an app from scratch, Flux is the answer! This pixel perfect template is incredibly easy to customize, and comes with screens to please your light and dark side. <br> <br> Designed to fit the iPhone 6 and following the latest trends, Flux is perfect for any social app.
Highlights
- 11 dark themed PSD files
- 11 light themed PSD files
Compatibility1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.