Overview
A deliciously crafted and retina-ready kit which includes Sketch and PSD files for web, mobile and tablet versions. Includes all the components you could possibly need to easily create beautiful responsive portfolios.
Highlights
- Retina-ready designs
- Web, tablet and mobile
- Black and white versions
- Responsive and clean
Compatibility{{::'730000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.