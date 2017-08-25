Overview
Font Combinations Kit is a great pack of 34 different font combinations meant to help speed up your design process. Save time by using any of these great templates, each of which includes a combination of two fonts, one for headings and the other for the main body of text. Never waste time font hunting again!
Highlights
- 34 Font combination templates
- Free Google Fonts
- Well layered & neatly organized
- Each font is adjusted for a light reading
- Sketch 3.8+
- Photoshop CS6+
