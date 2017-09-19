Overview
Foodnow is a premium mobile UI Kit to help in your food delivery App development process. It contains all 22 Screens you will need perfectly layered and organised. Each elements is carefully named and grouped so that you can edit, rearrange or straight use them for your app! Please note all app screen graphics are for presentation purposes only.
Highlights
- 22 iOS Screens
- 100+ UI Elements
- 750px x 1334px
- Well organized layers
- Premium icon set
- Compatible with Sketch
