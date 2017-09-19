Browse
All Products
904
UI Kits
300
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
133
Fonts
114
Presentation
99
Mockups
121
For Sketch
324
Themes & Templates
103
Log In
0

Foodnow Mobile App

22 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

by angelbi88

Foodnow Mobile App

22 Screen mobile UI kit designed in Sketch.

Published by angelbi88 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by angelbi88 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Foodnow is a premium mobile UI Kit to help in your food delivery App development process. It contains all 22 Screens you will need perfectly layered and organised. Each elements is carefully named and grouped so that you can edit, rearrange or straight use them for your app! Please note all app screen graphics are for presentation purposes only.

Highlights

  • 22 iOS Screens
  • 100+ UI Elements
  • 750px x 1334px
  • Well organized layers
  • Premium icon set
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'548418' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}
{{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
You must be logged in to post comments.
A name is required to comment.

See more products from angelbi88

Follow
Events Mobile App$26
by angelbi88
Smart Home Mobile App$40
by angelbi88
Inspired Ui Mobile Part 1$26
by angelbi88

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
72,785
Members
904
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this