Overview
Create a unique & stylish Ecommerce website with Fossa Ecommerce UI Kit. Fossa includes 12 Page Samples & 8 Categories jam packed with over 250+ UI Elements, this kit is just what you need to being crafting your next trendy shopping site. Fossa was designed in Photoshop for Photoshop.
Highlights
- 250+ UI Elements
- 8 Categories
- 12 Page samples
- Fully customizable
- Based on Bootstrap grid
- Compatible with Photoshop
