Overview
Frame device mockups has been created completely from scratch and is fully customizable. The files are well organized and easy to use, all you have to do is place your own screen design inside the screen mask. This set includes Macbook, Apple Display, iPhone, and iPad. Make your project stand out by adding these elegant mockups!
Highlights
- Layered Sketch files
- Every element editable
- Perfect for presentations
- Clean and elegant
- 4 Device mockups
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
