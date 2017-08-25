Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Frames 3 - Web Wireframe Kit

Ultimate interface collection of smart components & layouts

by Robowolf

Frames 3 - Web Wireframe Kit

Ultimate interface collection of smart components & layouts

Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Frames 3 is the ultimate user interface collection of adaptive components & layouts. Why use Frames? So you may prototype & design smarter with Sketch. Included is a huge collection of layouts divided into the most popular categories with unique reusable components, icons and styles included. We follow latest sketch updates and implement all new techniques and features to create ultimate prototyping helper. Build prototypes, define product goals and try to do some useful UX stuff for a change. Helpful to get Jira tickets approved.

Highlights

  • Adaptive symbols
  • Free Google Font Roboto
  • Bootstrap Grid Optimized
  • Text & layer styles
  • Updates & improvements
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'10801475' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robowolf

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Replacer UI Kit$28
by Robowolf
Pioneer Icons$28
by Robowolf
Frames 2 - Flowchart & Layout Kit$14
by Robowolf

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this