Wireframe Kits

Overview

Frames 3 is the ultimate user interface collection of adaptive components & layouts. Why use Frames? So you may prototype & design smarter with Sketch. Included is a huge collection of layouts divided into the most popular categories with unique reusable components, icons and styles included. We follow latest sketch updates and implement all new techniques and features to create ultimate prototyping helper. Build prototypes, define product goals and try to do some useful UX stuff for a change. Helpful to get Jira tickets approved.