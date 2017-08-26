Wireframe Kits

Overview
Frames – Wireframe Kit full of high fidelity assets and components for Sketch 3.5+. You can use Frames to create prototypes and wireframes with ease for your next big project. Frames is designed for 10 popular categories with more then 100 components & layouts. Combine components, resize, edit, reuse and keep your design process fast and smooth!
Highlights
- 100 Ready to use components
- Rich text & typography layers
- 10 Popular categories
- Made with Bootstrap grid
- 3000+ SVG Elements
- Real data driven assets
