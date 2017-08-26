Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Frames Wireframe Kit

High fidelity web wireframe kit

by Robowolf

Frames Wireframe Kit

High fidelity web wireframe kit

Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Robowolf in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Frames – Wireframe Kit full of high fidelity assets and components for Sketch 3.5+. You can use Frames to create prototypes and wireframes with ease for your next big project. Frames is designed for 10 popular categories with more then 100 components & layouts. Combine components, resize, edit, reuse and keep your design process fast and smooth!

Highlights

  • 100 Ready to use components
  • Rich text & typography layers
  • 10 Popular categories
  • Made with Bootstrap grid
  • 3000+ SVG Elements
  • Real data driven assets

Compatibility

{{::'2866855' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robowolf

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Frames 3 - Web Wireframe Kit$20
by Robowolf
Replacer UI Kit$28
by Robowolf
Pioneer Icons$28
by Robowolf

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this