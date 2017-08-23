Wireframe Kits

Overview
Fresh - is a beautifully made UX flow kit for Apple watch consisting of 30 individual Apple Watch faces and over 100 individual elements. Easily create beautiful and detailed flowcharts for your Apple Watch project.
Highlights
- Sketch compatible
- Actions & arrows
- Layered elements
- Detailed UI elements
- Apple Watch grid elements
- 100+ Individual elements
