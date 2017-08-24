Overview
Frostbite is a sleek, minimal and incredibly polished component-based UI Kit made by designers for designers. Excellent for portfolios, case studies, blogs, product pages and much more. Available for Sketch & Photoshop.
Highlights
- 144 Templates
- Over 500 UI Components
- Neatly organized
- Drag & Drop ready
- Made for Sketch and Photoshop
