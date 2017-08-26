Browse
Geometry Presentation

Modern Powerpoint, Keynote & Google Slides Presentation

by ReworkMedia

Geometry Presentation

Modern Powerpoint, Keynote & Google Slides Presentation

Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with
Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Geometry Presentation has a professional, ultra-modern and unique design, where each slide is created with love and attention to detail. Geometry is a multipurpose template with 110+ modern slides that can be used for any type of presentation: business, portfolio, corporate, branding, advertising etc. Geometry makes it simple to create and deliver beautiful presentation. This presentation is easily customizable in PowerPoint, Keynote & Google Slides (master slides, placeholders for your text, pictures and video files). Create your own presentation in 15-30 minutes using Master Slides.

Highlights

  • 110+ Modern slides
  • Based on master slides
  • All graphics resizable & editable
  • Media placeholders
  • Focus on typography & usability
  • Powerpoint, Keynote & Google slides

Compatibility

