Overview
Geometry Presentation has a professional, ultra-modern and unique design, where each slide is created with love and attention to detail. Geometry is a multipurpose template with 110+ modern slides that can be used for any type of presentation: business, portfolio, corporate, branding, advertising etc. Geometry makes it simple to create and deliver beautiful presentation. This presentation is easily customizable in PowerPoint, Keynote & Google Slides (master slides, placeholders for your text, pictures and video files). Create your own presentation in 15-30 minutes using Master Slides.
Highlights
- 110+ Modern slides
- Based on master slides
- All graphics resizable & editable
- Media placeholders
- Focus on typography & usability
- Powerpoint, Keynote & Google slides
