Overview
Glue is a big mobile UI Kit, full of crazy-cool UI elements, organized into 100+ qualitative screens for Sketch and Photoshop.
Highlights
- 100+ iOS screens
- 8 Popular categories
- Stickers for Telegram
- Well named & layered
- Symbols & styles for Sketch
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'455114085' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.