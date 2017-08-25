Browse
go.arch

Luxury architecture PSD Template

by spartakvee

Published by spartakvee in Themes & Templates
Overview

go.arch is a luxury, elegant and trendy PSD template designed in two color styles: black & white. It can be used for a lot of websites, like architecture bureau, interior design and other corporate or creative websites.

Highlights

  • 4 PSD files
  • 2 Color variations; Light & Dark
  • Mobile & desktop version
  • 3 Modern & trendy hero slides
  • Designed on 1170px grid system
  • Full width 1920px

