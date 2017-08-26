Overview
A powerful user interface kit created by UI Chest. Includes more than 1000 carefully crafted elements in 10 different categories that will save your time and increase productivity. Not to mention this fantastic kit comes with both a light & dark version. <br> <br>Grade UI Kit is compatible with both Photoshop, & Sketch.
Highlights
- 1000+ elements
- 100+ vector icons
- Light & dark theme
- Adobe CS6+ & Sketch 3.3+
- 11 PSD files
- 12 Column grid based on Bootstrap 3
