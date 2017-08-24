Browse
Heartwell

Modern calligraphy brush typeface

by Flavor Type

Overview

Heartwell is a brush typeface inspired by modern calligraphy lettering, recreated with a brush & ink. The font has a dancing baseline to ensure that it follows the modern calligraphy, including a fat to thin stroke to emphasize the style. <br> <br> This font also includes some alternative characters, contextual alternates for double lettering, and a beautiful ornament pack!

Highlights

  • Uppercase & lowercase lettering
  • Contextual alternate lettering
  • Bonus ornament pack
  • OTF font

Compatibility

