Overview
Heartwell is a brush typeface inspired by modern calligraphy lettering, recreated with a brush & ink. The font has a dancing baseline to ensure that it follows the modern calligraphy, including a fat to thin stroke to emphasize the style. <br> <br> This font also includes some alternative characters, contextual alternates for double lettering, and a beautiful ornament pack!
Highlights
- Uppercase & lowercase lettering
- Contextual alternate lettering
- Bonus ornament pack
- OTF font
