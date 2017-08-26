Overview
A huge graphic pack for creating environments with a lot of features. Create Environments for: Branding, Art, Calligraphy, Typography, Architect <br><br> Contains Environments, Paper, Notepads, Letterpress text, Device mockups, and much more!
Highlights
- 363 Items
- 46 Premade scenes in a nice composition
- Extremely high resolution
- Layered transparent shadows
- Color masks for every material
- Compatible with Photoshop
