Overview
A huge graphic pack for creating isometric environments with a lot of features. Created for branding projects, web projects, and for presenting your work. Contains 416 items and 49 pre-made scenes.
Highlights
- Scene Creator (1 PSD)
- 416 Items (23 PSD)
- 49 Sample scenes ( 49 PSD)
- High resolution
- Layered transparent shadows
- Color masks
