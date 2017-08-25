Overview
A beautiful pack of 10 photo real iDevice mockups featuring the iPhone 5s, Macbook Pro Retina, iPad Retina, & Macbook Air. <br><br> Perfect for promoting products, themes or apps. Just drop in your screen shot, color correct to your liking and you're good to go!
Highlights
- High resolution psds ( 5100x3400px)
- Depth of field effect
- Flat low contrast images ready for color correct
- Smart objects
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
- 10 PSD files
