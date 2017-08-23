Overview
Set of vector-based cute event illustrated icons. Get 168x3 beautiful illustrations, that add unique emotion to any project. Created in three categories; Love Story, Party Time, and Cozy Winter. Done with 100% love!
Highlights
- 504 Vector Icons
- 3 Categories
- PNG, AI, PSD, SVG, EPS, SKETCH files
- Colored, Flat, Monochromatic icons
