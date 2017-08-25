Overview
Use this beautifully styled drag-and-drop UI kit to create quick and easy concept interfaces for iPhone. Math, media, shopping... this thing has it all! We spent a ton of time crafting those crazy gradients and obsessing over every single element to make your job that much easier. Download. Design. Enjoy life. Now available for Sketch!
Highlights
- 138 Templates
- 250+ UI Elements
- Easy to use & implement
- Drag-and-drop elements
- All vector based & fully scalable
- Strong consistency throughout
