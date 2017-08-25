Overview
Give your iPad designs the presentation medium they deserve. This easy to use Photoshop and After Effects template will have you presenting your work on an iPad in no time with stunning results. 50% off the full price of $28 for a limited time!
Highlights
- High resolution .PSD comps
- Visceral, realistic showcase feel
- ready for animations or images
- Enhanced smart objects
- .aep project file with various configurations
- Compatible with Adobe CS6 and CC
