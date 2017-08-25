Overview
You want it - you need it. It's a fact. So why wait in long lines for this sexy beast of beauty? Show the world your amazing new UI design today on the best iPhone 6 template available. Mention us on Dribbble with @Creativedash when you use this template - We'd love to see your work!
Highlights
- High Resolution PSD + AE Files
- Enhanced smart objects
- Black & white devices
- Easily replaceable background
- Amazing device detail with dust/scratches
- Compatible with Adobe CC
