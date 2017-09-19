Overview
This pack includes 2 easy to use PSD files with high resolution mockups in a beautiful light and dark theme. The mockups are fully editable with interchangeable backgrounds and transparency. Excellent for presentations and hero images. Just drop your designs in the smart object, customize your theme and publish! Free to use for personal and commercial projects!
Highlights
- High resolution (4000x3000)
- Customizable light theme
- Interchangeable background color
- Includes alpha channels (transparency)
- Light theme
- Dark theme
