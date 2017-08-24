Overview
Introducing a 6-pack of customizable templates with the beautiful iPhone 6. All the colors, female & male hands, and for the first time also supported for Sketch users!
Highlights
- 6x iPhone 6 templates
- Customizable backgrounds
- Replaceable smart objects
- 2000 x 1373px
- Female & male hands
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
