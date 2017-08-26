Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

IRIS Presentation

Minimal Business Keynote and PowerPoint Template

by Vladislav Muslakov

IRIS Presentation

Minimal Business Keynote and PowerPoint Template

Published by Vladislav Muslakov in Presentation compatible with
Published by Vladislav Muslakov in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Iris - is a completely not your typical gray presentation. It's as bright as your ideas, which you can easily embody in this presentation. Iris contains 94 clean, bright and beautiful slides for PowerPoint and Keynote. This presentation suitable for multipurpose business or personal use, such a startup and more. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences.

Highlights

  • 94 Creative & unique slides
  • Based on Master Slides
  • Image placeholder
  • Creative and unique infographics
  • Beautiful animation
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

{{::'28331997' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Vladislav Muslakov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Tera Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov
Passion Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov
Oreol Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov 
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X0FUkPtzbuk" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this